Milwaukee overnight shooting, 16-year-old injured

A teenager was injured in an overnight shooting in Milwaukee on Sunday, Dec. 8.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 12:45 a.m., a 16-year-old was shot in the area of 29th and Walnut.

The teen was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

MPD tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.