Milwaukee shooting, 11th and North, 2 wounded

Two people were shot and wounded in Milwaukee early Wednesday morning, April 3. It happened near 11th and North around 2 a.m.

The victims, ages 30 and 35, were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. However, it appears to be related to a verbal argument that occurred prior to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.