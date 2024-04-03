Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting, 11th and North, 2 wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  April 3, 2024 6:19am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime scene tape article

MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot and wounded in Milwaukee early Wednesday morning, April 3. It happened near 11th and North around 2 a.m. 

The victims, ages 30 and 35, were taken to the hospital for treatment. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. However, it appears to be related to a verbal argument that occurred prior to the shooting. 

No arrests have been made. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips