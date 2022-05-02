Milwaukee reckless driving; new tow policy in effect

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Monday, May 2 will announce the beginning of a new tow policy to help combat reckless driving.

Police have been given the green light to tow unregistered vehicles involved in reckless driving incidents.

Not just giving out citations anymore, police hope the new step could hurt reckless drivers' pockets.

"This will give us another tool to be able to combat reckless driving, the reckless motorists that engage in this behavior," said MPD Sgt. Efrain Cornejo. "We are taking this very seriously."

The resolution will allow police to tow any unregistered vehicles engaged in reckless driving, going 25 mph or more over the speed limit and trying to get away from officers or drag racing.

If your car gets towed, Milwaukee police will require a valid driver's license and proof of insurance. Reckless drivers will also be required to pay a tow fee before getting their car back. More information can be found on MPD's Traffic Safety Unit website.