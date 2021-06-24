Milwaukee reckless driver hits pregnant woman, neighbors host rally

Neighbors fed up with reckless driving came together for a rally on Milwaukee's north side Thursday, June 24 near Capitol and Melvina as a pregnant woman struck by a reckless driver shared her story with FOX6 News.

Reckless driving is an ongoing issue in Milwaukee.

"They could have killed me and my daughter," said Faith Rivera.

On Monday, June 21, Rivera, who is six months pregnant, said a driver hit her from behind at the intersection of 13th and Harrison, pushing her into the driver in front of her.

"I slammed my head against the steering wheel and my stomach, too, and all I was concerned about was the baby," said Rivera. "I went to the hospital and they were really just worried about the baby, so they were checking on the baby. That could have put me into pre-term labor."

She said the driver fled, she filed a report with police and found surveillance footage catching the moments after the crash.

"I had a whole bunch of witnesses go and try to find him but no luck," said Rivera.

Her mother-in-law took matters into her own hands to track down whoever is responsible.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"I’ve done a lot to try to track him down," said Bobbi Bennett, Rivera's mother-in-law. "I drove from 1st Street all the way to 43rd, Oklahoma to National. This is my unborn grandchild we are talking about; a life that may not have made it here because of him."

Not far from the scene, another family processed a life lost one year ago due to reckless driving, visiting the grave of Rhode Molina one year after she was innocently killed by a wrong-way driver on I-43.

Advertisement

Though there has been a lot of trauma over the years, there is a renewed sense of hope when it comes to solving this problem.