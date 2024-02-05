Milwaukee Raze & Revive initiative; property scheduled for demolition

Mayor Cavalier Johnson and City of Milwaukee officials on Monday, Feb. 5 will showcase and discuss the work already underway as part of the Raze & Revive initiative.

According to a new release, a building located at 26th and Townsend is one of the first city-owned vacant properties to be demolished in 2024 by a team within the Department of Public Works.

This team will help address the backlog of vacant abandoned buildings in Milwaukee neighborhoods.

Once the Raze & Revive program is at full capacity, the DPW team will effectively double the city’s demolition capacity. These demolitions will increase public safety, improve property values, and create new opportunities for housing.

Mayor Johnson and the commissioners of the Department of Public Works, Department of City Development, and Department of Neighborhood Services will speak about the program and its impact.

