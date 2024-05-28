Milwaukee Public Schools budget proposal; public feedback sought

Tuesday, May 28 is the last chance for the public to weigh in on the future of staffing in Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS). Proposed cuts are coming even as the district is getting a boost in funding.

Tuesday evening is the last time the public can suggest changes to the latest MPS budget plan before the school board votes on Thursday.

Leaders will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the district's central offices.

The budget includes $140 million in new revenue from a controversial referendum passed in April. It covers things like building repairs, updated learning tools and text books. However, district officials say it is not enough to keep paying staff.

Leaders blame inflation and a lack of state and federal funds. That is why the budget suggests slashing up to 300 positions.

It is confusing for many people. They wonder why the budget proposes staff cuts even after voters passed a referendum to avoid that.

"If we wouldn’t have had the referendum, we would have had to make major cuts. We made it clear from the beginning that the referendum would not cover all of the shortfall we had," said Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent Keith Posley.

This is a developing story.

