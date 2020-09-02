Milwaukee Public Museum, Betty Brinn Children's Museum seek alliance, new location

article

The Board of Directors of the Milwaukee Public Museum (MPM) and the Board of Directors of the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum (BBCM) announced on Wednesday, Sept. 2 they are pursuing an alliance that would enable the museums to colocate.

A news release says the proposed alliance would enable the museums to remain two distinct entities, with Betty Brinn Children’s Museum being a tenant in a new, state-of-the-art building.

The release says leadership from both organizations will come together in the coming days and weeks to determine the details of the alliance and to envision how it can further strengthen both organizations’ abilities to inspire curiosity and learning for those in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and beyond.

Additional information about how and why MPM and BBCM are pursuing a partnership is available at mpm.edu/alliance.