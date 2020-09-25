Milwaukee police: Woman shot, injured near 26th and Meinecke

A 29-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and injured near 26th and Meinecke on Friday afternoon, Sept. 25.

Police said the woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting around 1:50 p.m. and walked to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation, and police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 Tips app.