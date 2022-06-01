Milwaukee police: 2 shootings, victims showed up at hospitals

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a pair of shooting incidents from Tuesday, May 31. In each, the victims showed up at a hospital for treatment.

The first incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday. Police are investigating where the shooting happened. However, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He showed up at a hospital for treatment.

At approximately 11:20 p.m., shots were fired near 51st and Nash in Milwaukee. Officials say the victim, a 19-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered non-fatal injuries – and showed up at a hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.

In each of these incidents, police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.