Milwaukee police seek help locating abducted 4-year-old girl

article

Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating an abducted child. Railey Brown, 4, was the passenger in a tan, 2008, Chrysler 300C, four-door with a plate of AHC1507.

Brown is described as 36 inches tall, 52 lbs., braids with white beads, wearing a burgundy outfit long sleeve shirt and pants.

The vehicle has a dent on the rear driver's side trunk area and clear tape on the left tail light. The vehicle was running and a known suspect entered the vehicle and fled.

The suspect is 31-year-old Damone Burnley.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division 414-935-7405.