Milwaukee police seek help in search for missing 16-year-old girl

Milwaukee police are asking for your help in the search for 16-year-old Milagros Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was last seen near 11th and Hayes on the city's south side around 12:40 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 1.

Milagros is described as a female, Hispanic, 5'5" tall, 108 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes. Officials say she was last seen wearing a black shirt and black sweatpants with white dots.

Police say Milagros is not considered a "critical missing" at this time.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7222.