Milwaukee police seek help finding critically missing teenage girl, Sarai’lee McEuens

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a report of a missing teenage girl who was last seen Friday, Aug. 14. Sarai’lee McEuens, 15, left her residence at approximately 9 p.m. on Friday with a friend to go to a roller rink in Racine. She did not return home.

McEuens is described as an African-American female, 5"05" tall, 135 pounds with black hair in a ponytail, and brown eyes.

Police declared McEuns as critically missing just before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7232.