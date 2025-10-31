Milwaukee police seek critically missing 15-year-old and her twin boys
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help finding a critically missing 15-year-old girl and her twin two-month-old children.
The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for Analisa Vallejo and her twin two-month-old male children, Kyaire Israel and Armoni Israel.
Vallejo is a 15-year-old female, Black, with a height of 5'1 and weighing 165 lbs. She has light brown/red hair and brown eyes.
She is wearing a black and white jacket, black pants, black tennis shoes, black and white headband and a pink and black watch.
She was last seen on foot in the area of 63rd and Congress on Thursday, Oct. 30, at at about 1 p.m.
MPD tips
What you can do:
If anyone has any information on where Vallejo may be, please call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information and photos via a Wisconsin Crime Alert Network (WCAN) notice.