Milwaukee police seek critically missing 15-year-old and her twin boys

Milwaukee police need your help finding a critically missing 15-year-old girl and her twin two-month-old children.

The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for Analisa Vallejo and her twin two-month-old male children, Kyaire Israel and Armoni Israel.

Vallejo is a 15-year-old female, Black, with a height of 5'1 and weighing 165 lbs. She has light brown/red hair and brown eyes.

She is wearing a black and white jacket, black pants, black tennis shoes, black and white headband and a pink and black watch.

She was last seen on foot in the area of 63rd and Congress on Thursday, Oct. 30, at at about 1 p.m.

What you can do:

If anyone has any information on where Vallejo may be, please call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.