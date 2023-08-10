Milwaukee police seek burglary suspect; stole property from garage

article

Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in a burglary that occurred on Aug. 6.

The suspect forced entry to a residential garage and stole property. It happened at approximately 11:00 a.m. near 7th and Scott.



The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, in his mid 30s who is approximately 5'8" tall, 185 pounds with dark short hair. He is clean-shaven and was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt, light shorts and dark shoes.

He has tattoos of 414 on his right calf and a Michael Jordan symbol on the right side of the back of his neck.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7222 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.