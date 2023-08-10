Milwaukee police seek arson suspect; set residence on fire

article

Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in an arson that occurred on July 17. It happened at approximately 5:15 a.m. near 19th and Center.



The suspect is described as an African American male, 20–30 years of age and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a blue teal zip up hoodie, with the hood up, a red t-shirt, and black pants. He was carrying a gas can.



The suspect intentionally set an occupied residence on fire.