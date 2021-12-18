Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings injure 2

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee police line do not cross article

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least two separate shootings Saturday afternoon, Dec. 18.

The shootings happened just minutes apart from one another. Two Milwaukee men were injured.

56th and Hadley

A 48-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and seriously injured just before 2:40 p.m. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, police said. What led to the shooting is not yet known.

Hopkins and Ruby

Around 2:45 p.m., a 21-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and injured. He went to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the victim was walking when shots were fired, and he was hit.

MPD seeks suspects, info

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects in connection to both shootings. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

What led to the 56th and Hadley shooting is not yet known.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Delafield police shooting suspect involved in jail altercation
article

Delafield police shooting suspect involved in jail altercation

The North Dakota man accused of shooting two police officers in Delafield was involved in an altercation with an inmate at the Waukesha County Jail.

Hartford police chase, crash; suspect vehicle caught fire
article

Hartford police chase, crash; suspect vehicle caught fire

A Hartford police chase ended when the suspect's vehicle crashed and caught fire near Oconomowoc on Saturday. The suspect vehicle was stolen.

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Keyo Sellers

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force is hoping you can help locate Keyo Sellers – one of Wisconsin's Most Wanted.