Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings injure 2

The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least two separate shootings Saturday afternoon, Dec. 18.

The shootings happened just minutes apart from one another. Two Milwaukee men were injured.

56th and Hadley

A 48-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and seriously injured just before 2:40 p.m. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, police said. What led to the shooting is not yet known.

Hopkins and Ruby

Around 2:45 p.m., a 21-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and injured. He went to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the victim was walking when shots were fired, and he was hit.

MPD seeks suspects, info

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects in connection to both shootings. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

