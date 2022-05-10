Milwaukee police: 2 men shot on city's north, northwest side

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a pair of shootings that happened on Tuesday morning, May 10 – on the city's north and northwest sides.

Just before 6 a.m., officers were called to the neighborhood near 46th and Juneau. A 27-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-fatal gunshot injuries. A 33-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested.

Milwaukee police say this incident was the result of an argument. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Meanwhile, around 8:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting near 73rd and Calumet. Officials say the victim was driving in his vehicle when someone from another vehicle fired shots at him – subsequently striking him. The victim, a 38-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Advertisement

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.