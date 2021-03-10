Milwaukee police investigate shooting near 79th and Thurston

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday, March 10 near 79th and Thurston. It happened around 4 a.m.
Police say a female suffered a possible graze wound to the head.
The subjects involved are known to each other, but so far no arrests have been made.
