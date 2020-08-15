Milwaukee police investigate report of missing teenage girl, Sarai’lee McEuens

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a report of a missing teenage girl who was last seen Friday, Aug. 14. Sarai’lee McEuens, 15, left her residence at approximately 9 p.m. on Friday with a friend to go to a roller rink in Racine. She did not return home.

McEuens is described as an African-American female, 5"05" tall, 135 pounds with black hair in a ponytail, and brown eyes.

Police say at this time, she is not considered critical missing and does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7232.