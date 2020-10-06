Milwaukee police investigate double shooting near 46th and Congress

Milwaukee Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Monday, Oct. 5 near 46th and Congress. It happened around 9 p.m.

According to police, unknown suspects fired several shots at an occupied vehicle, resulting in gunshot wounds suffered by two victims. A 35-year-old man and a 34-year-old man, both from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

They drove themselves to a local hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.