Milwaukee police: Driver dies after vehicle crashes into tree

One person is dead following a crash late Wednesday night, Sept. 9 near Silver Spring and Sherman. The one-car crash happened just before midnight.

Police say the victim, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man, was pronounced dead at the scene after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a tree. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.