Milwaukee police chase; fleeing driver hits light pole

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase, Green Bay Road and Good Hope

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were involved in a vehicle pursuit Tuesday morning, Aug. 8. It began around 2:30 a.m. near 6th and Concordia. 

According to police, officers observed a reckless vehicle fleeing the area of a ShotSpotter call and attempted to make a stop. The driver refused and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

 The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed into a light pole at N. Green Bay Road and W. Good Hope Avenue. 

The driver, a 34-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested. He was transported to a local hospital for medical clearance. 

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days. 