Milwaukee police: Abducted 4-year-old girl found safe

The Milwaukee Police Department reported around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17 that 4-year-old Railey Brown has been found safe. Police reported a little more than one hour prior that she had been abducted.

Brown had been taken while in the passenger seat of a car. The suspect in the abduction was identified by police as 31-year-old Damone Burnley. Police did not say whether Burnley was taken into custody following notice of Brown being found safe.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division 414-935-7405.

