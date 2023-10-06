Multiple Milwaukee police scenes, 3 locations across county

Multiple Milwaukee police scenes formed across the northern end of Milwaukee County on Friday, Oct. 6.

The first scene unfolded on Clinton Avenue off 51st Street, just north of Good Hope Road, around 5:45 p.m. Law enforcement shut down the dead end street. A neighbor in that area told FOX6 News she heard an explosion, possibly gunshots, followed by sirens and an ambulance.

Police scene near 51st and Clinton

Minutes later, police swarmed the area of 51st and Brown Deer. FOX6 News' tower camera captured officers' arrival, showing them walk up to a parked car before suddenly running back to their vehicles and leaving the scene. FOX6's cameras also captured squads speeding past the areas of Brown Deer Road and Green Bay Road.

Large police presence near 51st and Brown Deer

As authorities drove across the area, FOX6 News found squads settled at a second location on Green Bay Road just north of Brown Deer Park. Officers were seen walking and shining flashlights into the tree line.

Police have not confirmed whether the scenes are related.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.