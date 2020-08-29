Milwaukee police: 3 hurt, 2 seriously after collision near 68th and Capitol

article

Milwaukee police say three people were hurt, two seriously, after a collision between two vehicles near 68th and Capitol on Saturday, Aug. 29.

Officials say the wreck happened shortly after 1 p.m. when a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and struck a vehicle that was making a left turn. The impact of that crash caused the vehicle to crash into a building, roll over, and strike a tree.

Crash at 68th and Capitol, Milwaukee

A 19-year-old male and 17-year-old male, who were in the striking vehicle, sustained serious injuries and taken to a hospital. The 19-year-old is now listed in stable condition. The 17-year-old is in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck, a 73-year-old man from Milwaukee, suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

Milwaukee police continue to seek additional occupants of the striking vehicle that fled the scene. Anyone with information is urged to call 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.