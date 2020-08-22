Milwaukee police: 19-year-old woman fatally shot near 27th and Auer

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was called to a homicide scene near 27th and Auer on Milwaukee's north side Saturday night, Aug. 22.

Milwaukee police told FOX6 News that the victim -- a 19-year-old Milwaukee woman -- was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not have anyone in custody at this time and are investigating what led to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

The medical examiner has scheduled an autopsy for Monday, Aug. 24.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.