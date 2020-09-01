Milwaukee police: 1 injured in shooting near 44th and Auer

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the city's north side on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 1.

Police said a 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and injured near 44th and Auer around 4 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation, and police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.