Milwaukee Northridge Mall; owners in court Friday

The years-long battle to do something with the vacant Northridge Mall continues Friday, Nov. 11. The owners are expected back in court.

Today the court will hear another appeal from the property owner, U.S. Black Spruce Enterprise Group. The appeal is the latest chapter in the shuttered mall's saga that -- at least right now -- has no end in sight. From fires to trespassing and vandalism, for years, the old Northridge Mall building has been the center of conflict over safety and your tax dollars.

Filings show they're trying to appeal a Milwaukee County judge's entire order, including $109,000 in sanctions that were due on Oct. 31.

Northridge Mall property, Milwaukee

"They’ve proven over the course of the last several years to not be good landlords, and it’s come at the detriment of not just the property but the neighborhood, overall," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

The city issued raze orders for the properties in 2019. Black Spruce appealed and had those put on hold. The case was sent back to the lower court, where Judge William Sosnay ordered the raze orders enforced and a $2,000 daily fine for not securing the properties.

Vacant Northridge Mall (2020)

"When the property owners do not secure that property and folks are able to get in and start these fires, it puts the lives of our first responders at risk," said Mayor Johnson.

Northridge Mall owner background

Northridge is partially owned by Black Spruce Enterprises -- a group that sued Milwaukee in an effort to stop the planned demolition of the building.

In April 2019, the city issued raze orders to Black Spruce for the property, citing vandalism and the fact that the cost to repair the property exceeds its value -- something the company and its Milwaukee law firm, Foley & Lardner, disputed, filing a formal appeal in late May, saying the orders for demolition came as "a surprise to Black Spruce -- unilaterally issued with no prior warning."

In early June 2019, Black Spruce released renderings with plans to turn the property into an Asian market -- hoping to reopen the facility in spring 2021.

Black Spruce appealed the raze orders to the City of Milwaukee Standards and Appeals Commission, which affirmed the raze orders based on city ordinance which says demolition is allowed "if the cost of such repairs would exceed 50% of the assessed value," if repairs are deemed unreasonable and if the building is declared a public nuisance.

Northridge Mall

The civil lawsuit said the presumption that repairs were unreasonable was rebuttable but noted the Standards and Appeals Commission refused to hear evidence regarding this.

Black Spruce received the order denying the appeal from the commission, finding the raze orders reasonable, in July 2019.

The suit noted that 30 days after a decision from the commission, a company impacted by a raze order can apply to the circuit court for a restraining order to prevent the building from being razed -- which is what Black Spruce did in August.

A Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge upheld the city's raze orders.

Black Spruce appealed, and in March 2022, the Wisconsin Court of Appeals reversed the circuit court’s decision and sided with Black Spruce.

The appeals court said the circuit court "improperly based its findings on the cost to repair the buildings" and, therefore, was "unable to determine the reasonableness of the raze orders."

The case was remanded to the circuit court "with instructions to apply the appropriate standard" articulated by the court of appeals.

The City of Milwaukee filed an emergency motion in July 2022, and a hearing was scheduled on that motion for Monday, Aug. 15.