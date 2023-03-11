Milwaukee missing woman last seen near 34th and Wells

article

Milwaukee police need help to locate Mikiya McClain, 21, last seen Saturday, March 11 near 34th and Wells.

She was last seen around 6 p.m. Saturday.

She's described as standing 4'10" tall and weighing 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

It's unknown what she was wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department, District Three at 414-935-7232.