Milwaukee man shot near 42nd and Lloyd

A Milwaukee man, 20, was shot Monday night, June 27 near 42nd and Lloyd.

Police said the shots were fired around 7:30 p.m.

The victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.