Milwaukee man shot 11 times ‘glad to be home’ thanks to strangers

Back at home! After spending months in the hospital, a Milwaukee man left paralyzed in a shooting is with family, thanks to help from strangers.

"I’m glad to be back home," said Jocqese Carter, who knows a thing or two about resilience. "You know, God gave me a miracle, so that really keeps pushing me."

The 21-year-old spent three months in the hospital after he was shot 11 times near 37th Street and Sarnow Street on Oct. 24. The shooting nearly took his life, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.

"When I first got shot, I wasn’t able to speak," said Carter. "I had a trach. I had a neck brace on."

He spent months working to build up the strength to be able to come home, but there was a big problem. He needed a wheelchair ramp or he'd have to go to another facility.

"I didn’t think it could happen within two days," said Louvenger Phillips, Carter's mother.

Phillips reached out to FOX6 News with a plea for help. She started a GoFundMe.com account and exceeded her goal, raising more than $8,000.

"I just want to thank everybody -- every single body," said Phillips.

The wheelchair ramp was installed, and that same day, Carter got to come home.

"When I heard they were getting a ramp built, I was very grateful because I did not want to go to a different place," said Carter.

The mother and son are now back together as Carter continues to heal in the place he feels most comfortable.

"I know I’ve got a long road to go to get better, but I am very grateful for where I’m at now," said Carter.

Carter's mother said there is some money left over from that GoFundMe.com account and they'll be using it to buy a van and other gadgets to help improve her son's life.