Milwaukee man missing, last seen near 41st and Green Tree

Milwaukee police are seeking the public's help in its search for a critically missing 36-year-old man, Lamar Blackmer.

Officials said Blackmer was last seen near 41st and Green Tree around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct 21.

Blackmer is described as a male, Black, about 6'0" tall, weighing 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray pants, and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7640. Lamar requires specific care. Please contact the police prior to approaching Lamar.



