Milwaukee man killed outside bar, accused shooter faces charges

A father of three is dead following a shooting near 13th and Euclid on Sunday, June 25.

Family members said he was near a fight when the gunfire happened, and he got caught in the crossfire. Prosecutors have filed charges against his accused killer.

At 13th and Euclid, you can hear the heartbreak.

"This man was innocent; this man was a father, a hard-working man," said Christina Gaines.

Loved ones of Leroy Price grapple with grief. Gaines was a close friend of Price.

"We don't know how to deal with it," Gaines said. "We don't know what to do."

Prosecutors said the shooting began with a fight outside a bar around 2:25 a.m. Surveillance captured Price watching the fight, but he was not involved.

At some point, prosecutors say a gun went off, and one bullet hit Price.

"There was a confrontation, and he was a spectator," said Gaines. "When they started shooting, the bullet ricocheted and got him."

Police arrested a man named Ricardo Valdez. Prosecutors charged him with first-degree reckless homicide in connection with the deadly shooting.

A witness told police that Valdez was fighting, grabbed a gun from another person, and opened fire.

"Why? For what? He was a father. He was a good man, and now he's gone for what," said Gaines. "Now your life is too."

Price leaves behind three daughters. The mother of his children was too distraught to talk with FOX6 Saturday morning.

"She's so strong," said Gaines. "That was the love of her life."

Their lives will continue as they mourn a man whose legacy lives on.

"We're just here trying to be strong for his daughters," Gaines said. "That's going to be his legacy. His three beautiful daughters."

Ricardo Valdez appeared in court Saturday morning, July 1. A court official set the cash bound at $150,000.

Valdez will appear in court for another hearing on July 11.

Leroy's family set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral and memorial costs.