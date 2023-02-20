Milwaukee man fatally shot near 25th and Roosevelt

article

A Milwaukee man, 31, was fatally shot Monday afternoon, Feb. 20 near 25th and Roosevelt.

Police said the shots were fired around 1:30 p.m.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.