Milwaukee interfaith service; Gov Evers speaks following event

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Lt. Governor-elect Sara Rodriguez joined faith leaders from across the Milwaukee community on Thursday, Dec. 29 for an Inaugural Celebration Interfaith Service.

Following that service, the governor spoke with reporters on a variety of matters -- including meeting with Republican leadership in Madison.

"There's no timeline, but yes, we're going to have more meetings and no question about that," the governor said. "Frankly, part of my job, in fact, it's a major part of both of our jobs is getting out, talking about people's discussing. That can't always happen in the Capitol."

There will be much debate in Madison over what to do with the state's budget surplus – whether it should be used for tax relief, education, or some other purpose.

Gov. Tony Evers

"I think we're going to try to reach common ground when we can," Evers said.

The governor was also asked about a potential ban of TikTok on government devices.

"We've had ongoing conversations with FBI and in our Wisconsin emergency management. We're close to making the decision. But we, I also have to put it in this context. Out of the thousands and thousands of state employees that we have, I think there's 20, or can we think, ten or 20 people that might have had it on their phones," Evers said.

This is a developing story.