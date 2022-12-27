Milwaukee house fire at 6th and Arthur, firefighter hurt

A Milwaukee firefighter was hurt at the scene of a house fire near 6th and Arthur late Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 27.

Firefighters responded around 4:30 p.m., and an MFD deputy chief said there were initial reports that two people were trapped. Those two people were later found outside.

The fire spread fast, the deputy chief said, and they had to call for a second alarm and pull firefighters out of the home at one point.

The home was heavily damaged by fire and water. The fire impacted the first and second floors, basement and attic.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

One adult and one child were displaced; helped by the Red Cross.

The injured firefighter was taken to the hospital, but the deputy chief said the injuries were minor.

The deputy chief said firefighters did not hear smoke detectors sounding when they arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. A damage estimate was not immediately released.