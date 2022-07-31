Milwaukee hospital hit by gunfire; 1 round hit occupied room

Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident near St. Joseph's Hospital around 10 p.m. Saturday. One round hit the window of an occupied room, police say.

No injuries occurred as a result.

The circumstances leading up to the shots fired incident are still under investigation however there is no evidence indicating that St. Joseph’s Hospital was the target of this incident.

Police continue to seek suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.