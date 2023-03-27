Milwaukee's Hop streetcar was involved in a crash Monday morning, March 27 near Milwaukee and Wells. The accident has caused a temporary suspension of service.

The Milwaukee Fire Department tells FOX6 News that a dump truck struck the streetcar around 6:30 a.m.

Milwaukee Hop streetcar crash; struck by dump truck

One person was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.