Milwaukee death investigation, 37th and Brown, 'decomposed body'
MILWAUKEE - A decomposed body was found in Milwaukee at 37th and Brown on Thursday, June 29.
Police responded around 10:30 a.m.
The body was found in a vacant home.
The cause of death is under investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips App.