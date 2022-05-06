Billboard remembers Milwaukee shooting victim, raises awareness

Milwaukee police found Latrell "Trell" Shavies shot in the street near 76th and Stark last July. He died at 23.

But his family is finding ways to keep his memory alive, and they hope the community will notice.

"We just seen him to not seeing him anymore," said Todd Chatman, Shavies father. "He was a humble, laid-back, loving, goofy-type of person."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The world moves fast. Todd and Nicole Chatman's world is emptier since their son was shot and killed. That one day changed the rest of their days.

"We have to find ways in which to go on with life, which is very difficult because part of us is gone now," Nicole said. "I just wanted to put a face on the pain that we still experience long after the funerals.

Latrell "Trell" Shavies

For a few weeks, the Chatmans have been putting Trell's face where other can see it, hoping to catch the attention of a busy world with a billboard.

"It’s just time for us to think differently as a community, just stop the violence," said Nicole.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

In late April, family and friends celebrated Trell's birthday without him. The Chatmans want the focus on their son and what they can do to make some change in the world.

"To come to the billboard and release the balloons, it just made me feel like I was more connected to him."

Latrell "Trell" Shavies billboard in Milwaukee

"Put the guns down. My son was killed, it was senseless," Todd said. "Just put the guns down, you know? We don’t want to have no one else have their loved ones on a billboard like us because it’s hard."

Trell was able to change the lives of three people; his donated organs saving the lives of three men. His billboard will be up until May 15.

Advertisement

Last July, prosecutors allege a then-20-year-old woman – identified as Alexandria Graham – shot Trell after a fight in a car. Court documents show she told police she was trying to scare him off and did not mean to shoot. A jury trial is scheduled June.