Milwaukee French bulldog thefts rising, MADACC says: 'Easy moneymakers'

A Milwaukee-area animal shelter said dogs thefts are on the rise, and French bulldogs in particular seem to be targeted.

Najee Moore had five French bulldogs until Wednesday morning, May 17.

"These dogs are like my family. I love these dogs," said Najee Moore.

Now, Moore is missing two furry family members.

"I went out to let them back into the house after their bathroom break and only three of my dogs came back in," he said.

Najee Moore's French bulldogs "Sasha" and "Pluto"

"Sasha" and "Pluto" were nowhere to be found, leaving Sasha's puppies without their mom. After canvassing the neighborhood, Moore ran into a neighbor who spotted them.

"She was the last person who saw them, who witnessed somebody from 60th, who pulled from 60th off my block in a green truck and put them in the car," said Moore.

The American Kennel Club named French bulldogs the most popular breed last year. The Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission is not surprised to hear they're being stolen.

"They are easy moneymakers, unfortunately. People can sell their puppies for thousands and thousands of dollars," said Kate Hartlund, MADACC community engagement coordinator.

Dog owners are reminded to never leave their dogs unattended.

"The theft of dogs is rising," Hartlund said. "People take the easy way out on a lot of things. Stealing a dog to make money is an easy way out."

Najee Moores French bulldogs

Moore said he's aware that thefts of the breed were common, he just never thought it would happen to him.

"These are people’s families that you are taking away from people," he said. "They’re missing their mama – and I’m missing her, too."

Moore said he is in the process of filing a police report on the incident and continues to monitor MADACC and local shelters in hopes someone turns his dogs in.