Milwaukee flights canceled due to winter weather

The deep freeze covering much of the country means travel headaches. Some flights coming and going from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport have been canceled Monday, Dec. 26.

Across the country, airlines have canceled around 1,400 flights Monday, according to Flight Aware.

"We spent the night in the airport. We're going to hope for the five o'clock flight that maybe we could have caught that one as a standby but that one was canceled," said Pattie, traveling from Denver. "We have a ticket to Chicago, so we're going to get on a coach bus and go to Chicago to catch a 6:20 flight tonight, unless we can get standby earlier.

On Christmas Day, airlines canceled more than 3,000 flights. It was a White Christmas for many – with much of the country blanketed in snow or winter advisories. Leaving many scrambling to get home.