4-year-old pulled from Milwaukee fire dies

A 4-year-old boy was pulled from a Milwaukee fire and rushed to Children's Wisconsin Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20, where the child sadly died.

The fire happened at a home near 84th and Mill.

Milwaukee fire officials said the "baby" was rescued from the second floor. The medical examiner later confirmed the child was 4.

One neighbor said when she heard a woman screaming for help, her instincts kicked in. She said she threw on boots and a jacket and ran into the burning building.

"It didn’t look like it was a big fire, but you can smell the smoke," said Maya Pittman.

MFD was called just after 3 p.m. Sunday. Neighbors stepped in before firefighters got there.

"She came to the car and was like, 'I tried to help them. I tried to help them,'" said Pittman.

Lashanda Blackmer didn't think twice before running into the burning building to help a stranger.

"I wouldn’t really say I’m a hero," said Blackmer. "I’d do this for any kid. I was about to go in there and bust through the door. This coat is thick. I don’t give a (expletive) about being burnt. I’m sorry. I don’t mean to curse, but when it comes to a child, I’m going to save any kid, no matter the race. I don’t give a crap. I love kids."

Blackmer said the flames and smoke were too much.

"The smoke got worse," said Blackmer. "Started smelling like rubbery smoke. That’s when I backed up and said, 'I can’t do this.'"

When fire crews got to the boy, Blackmer said he was covered in burns.

"I'm like, 'Oh, wow,'" said Blackmer. "That was from head to toe."

It's an image Blackmer said she couldn't shake, but the neighborly love left these two women with a sense of hope.

"I just hope that the community continues to try to help each other out," said Pittman.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Police said it did not appear to have been suspicious.

Firefighters did have to return to the scene when the fire rekindled.