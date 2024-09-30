Milwaukee fatal shooting near 77th and Capitol; woman dead
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead following a shooting in Milwaukee on Monday morning, Sept. 30.
It happened near 77th and Capitol around 4 a.m.
Police say the 29-year-old victim was shot during an argument. The medical examiner identified the victim as a woman.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.