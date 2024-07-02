Milwaukee fatal shooting, Burleigh and Fond du Lac
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead following a shooting near Burleigh and Fond du Lac in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, July 2.
Police say the 39-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.