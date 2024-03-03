Milwaukee fatal shooting, 54th and Silver Spring; 1 dead, 2 injured

article

A shooting left one person dead and two people injured in Milwaukee on Sunday, March 3.

Police said it happened around 3:36 p.m. 54th and Silver Spring.

A 42-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 57-year-old victim and 34-year-old man were taken to the hospital and police said their conditions are serious.

Police said the 34-year-old man was taken into custody regarding the shooting.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.