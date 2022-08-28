Milwaukee fatal shooting near 40th and Florist

The Milwaukee County medical examiner responded to the scene of a fatal shooting near 40th and Florist in Milwaukee Sunday night, Aug. 28.

Police have not released information on the victim or what may have led to the shooting. FOX6 News has reached out to MPD for further details.

The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m.

There's no word on any arrests.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Milwaukee police.