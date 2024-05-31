Milwaukee fatal overnight shooting, 10-year-old child killed

A child is dead following an overnight shooting in Milwaukee on Friday, May 31.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. in the area of 21st and Orchard.

A 10-year-old child was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD Tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.