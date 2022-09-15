Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run on Brady Street, suspect vehicle sought

article

A Milwaukee man, 32, was taken to the hospital in grave condition after he was hurt in a hit-and-run crash near Brady and Franklin Place Sunday night, Sept. 11. He later died from his injuries.

Police are looking for the driver who hit the man. Police said he was in the street when he was struck.

The suspect vehicle is described as a 2011-2018, dark gray, Jeep Grand Cherokee, missing the driver side mirror. The suspect vehicle traveled west on E. Brady Street when it struck and killed a pedestrian who was crossing E. Brady Street. The driver failed to remain on scene.

The suspect vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on N. Water Street from E. Brady Street.

Anyone with information in either of the hit-and-run cases is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.