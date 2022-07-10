Milwaukee El Rey shootout, vigil after 2 killed

Two people were shot and killed following a disturbance at a Milwaukee grocery store Saturday morning, city authorities said. A vigil was held Sunday evening.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said the shootings took place at the El Rey on Cesar Chavez Drive. It's one of three Milwaukee locations for the Hispanic grocery store.

Police said the ruckus spilled into the parking lot where a man and two security guards exchanged gunfire. The man and one of the security guards were killed and a bystander suffered minor injuries, police said.

Security guard identified

Anthony Nolden

The niece of the security guard identified him as Anthony Nolden, 59, known as "Uncle Tony." She said she'd get a text from him every morning, so she knew something was wrong Saturday morning when that text didn't come in.

She said her family is tired of the gun violence. She added that her uncle served as a father-figure after her own father died as a result of gun violence in Milwaukee.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"It shouldn't have happened," said Nolden's niece. "My uncle went to work to do a job. He didn't go to work to hurt nobody. He didn't plan on waking up to start his job and not being able to come back home to his family. We hurting. I'm not going to sugarcoat it for nobody. We hurting."

Other Milwaukee weekend violence

Milwaukee police reported a separate homicide that happened earlier Saturday, resulting in the death of a 30-year-old man.

A 36-year-old woman was shot and killed Saturday night near 40th and Wright.

The four homicides follow two killings in Milwaukee Friday night when police say a 66-year-old woman and 50-year-old man died in separate shootings within 30 minutes of each other.

The man was shot about 9 p.m. in the 6500 block of West Carmen Avenue and woman was shot about 9:25 p.m. in the 2400 block of North 44th Street. Both victims died at the scene, police said.

Milwaukee has recorded at least 112 homicides this year and is on track to set a record for a third straight year.